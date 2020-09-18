Covid: New West Yorkshire restrictions a 'tough sacrifice' Published duration 38 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption Parts of West Yorkshire were only exempted from local restrictions at the the end of August

Living under further local lockdown restrictions is an "incredibly tough sacrifice" for people to make, according to one council leader.

People living in Bradford, Kirklees and Calderdale will not be able to socialise with others at home or in private gardens from the 22 September.

Parts of the area had been exempted from that restriction at the end of August, but it will be re-imposed.

Kirklees Council's leader said he would ask the government to reconsider.

Shabir Pandor said: "I know how difficult this news will be to hear. It's an incredibly tough sacrifice to have to make.

"We're also concerned that frequent changes in restrictions could have a serious impact on the effectiveness of them, but also people's mental health."

He said the authority would be asking the government for the most recent restrictions to be reconsidered.

The Labour MP for Halifax, Holly Lynch said she was unhappy about the way the government made the decision on local restrictions.

"It's a shambles every week that serious information about local restrictions is 'drip fed' to the public," she tweeted

What you cannot do in the areas under local restrictions

image copyright Getty Images image caption The restrictions will apply irrespective of where you live in Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford

Meet people you do not live with inside a private home or garden, except where you have formed a support bubble.

Visit someone else's home or garden even if they live outside Bradford, Kirklees or Calderdale

Socialise with people you do not live with in other indoor public venues - such as pubs, restaurants, cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues, or visitor attractions

Socialise outdoors in a group of no more than six people from different households

Visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances. Care homes should restrict visits to these circumstances.

You can find more about the restrictions in your area on your council website.

The announcement prompted a strong reaction on social media with many users questioning why the restrictions were being applied across the whole area.

Emma Land, who lives in Kirklees, tweeted the situation was an "absolute joke." She said she lived an hour away from the worst-affected areas in the district.

"Gov is happy for me to travel to Leeds for work though! Disgraceful," she added.

Another user, KayRay echoed her points tweeting : "I live in rural Kirklees which is not part of the problem in Kirklees. The bad areas are Batley and Dewsbury etc etc. But we get lumped in."

Some people have expressed disbelief that Leeds has not had a local lockdown imposed given the high number of cases in the city.

Outofplacetom tweeted : "Also Leeds 68 cases per 100,000 and Calderdale 43 and Calderdale is going into local lockdown and Leeds isn't?"

The leader of Leeds City Council Judith Blake said the city remained in enhanced support and would be reconsidered for stricter rules next week.

Analysis

Daniel Wainwright, BBC England Data Unit

Coronavirus cases in Bradford have surged since the end of August, up from just under 60 per 100,000 residents in a week to more than 88.

While Calderdale's rate of 52 per 100,000 is much lower, it too has seen weekly cases surge, more than doubling since the end of the summer.

Kirklees too, nearly 71 per 100,000 in the week to 14 September, has increased from 28 per 100,000 in the last week of August.

Last week the Chellow Heights and Toller Lane and Infirmary areas of Bradford recorded West Yorkshire's highest numbers of new cases, with 26 each.

In Calderdale the council leader asked people "not to give up hope."

Tim Swift said he understood people's frustration, but coronavirus cases were rising.

"This is not the news we would have wished for, and we know this is difficult to hear for many people, but we do understand that the safety of our community must always come first."

Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said the council supported the decision to reinstate local restrictions in the city's nine wards that had previously been exempted.

"In the last few weeks it's been noticeable that, as the infection rate has risen, it has also increased markedly in some of those wards which had previously come out of local restriction."

She said the virus did not respect ward boundaries.