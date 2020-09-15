Man 'deliberately run over' after fight in Leeds Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The incident took place near Sainsbury's in Headingley

A 34-year-old man is critically ill after being run over by a car following a fight in Leeds.

Police said a brawl broke out between a group of men in Headingley on Monday night and are treating the "targeted attack" as attempted murder.

One man was taken to hospital and three men have been arrested for questioning.

Forensic teams are searching the scene, near Sainsbury's Local on North Lane, but the car involved - a grey Mazda 3 Sport - has not yet been found.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who has seen the vehicle which has the registration YD60 AKF.

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson of West Yorkshire Police said: "The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital with life-threatening injuries and we are currently treating the incident as attempted murder.

"While our inquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim resulting from the altercation in the street shortly before."

He urged anyone who may have seen the incident to come forward, and asked anyone who may have phone or dashcam footage to contact police.