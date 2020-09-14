Woman in Leeds dragged along road by car seriously injured Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Strathmore image caption A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody, said police

A woman is seriously ill in hospital after being dragged along the road by a car which then drove off.

It happened on Strathmore Avenue in Harehills, Leeds at about 14:30 BST on Sunday, West Yorkshire Police said.

The woman has yet to be identified and is in Leeds General Infirmary in a serious, but stable condition.

Police have appealed for anyone who may know who the woman is to come forward. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is in custody, the force said.

Det Insp Victoria Alexander said: "Unfortunately we currently have no way of being able to establish the identity of the victim.

"It is crucial that we are quickly able to determine who she is.

"CCTV inquiries are taking place and we are looking to retrieve any dashcam footage which may exist."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk