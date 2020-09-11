Leeds Christmas market cancelled due to coronavirus Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The German Christmas market in Leeds has been cancelled in the interests of public safety

The annual German Christmas market in Leeds has been cancelled due to coronavirus amid concerns visitors might not follow social distancing.

Organisers said measures aimed at curbing Covd-19 meant a "a warm and cosy atmosphere" was impossible.

Leeds City Council said the "safety of the public, traders and the city as a whole has to come first".

It comes as new measures were announced following a rise in cases with West Yorkshire highlighted as a hotspot.

The Christmas Market in Millennium Square has been organised in partnership with Frankfurt City Council for a number of years.

image caption The event is the latest in a series of Christmas markets to be cancelled

Frankfurt City Council's director of festivals and events Kurt Stroscher said: "The social distancing rules and hygiene measures needed to control the pandemic are not compatible with the visitor experience that the people of Leeds have come to expect in the run-up to Christmas."

"Consideration was also given to the possibility that visitors might not adhere to the social distancing rules and behave in ways that they have been used to in the past.

"Under no circumstances should the Christmas Market contribute in any way to worsening the pandemic."

Leeds City Council is now looking at alternative ways to celebrate the festive season in line with the latest government guidance around events and social gatherings.

Councillor Judith Blake, leader of Leeds City Council added: "We're obviously extremely disappointed that the German market won't be taking place this year and we know it's been an incredibly difficult decision for our long-time friends in Frankfurt to have to make.

"While we know people will be similarly disappointed, we fully understand that the safety of the public, traders and the city as a whole has to come first while we are still fighting this pandemic."

image caption Organisers plan to bring the Christmas market back to Leeds in 2021.