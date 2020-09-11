BBC News

Leeds United Marcelo Bielsa mural unveiled in city

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe artwork bears the Bielsa quote: "A man with new ideas is a madman, until his ideas triumph"
A mural of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has been painted on the side of a building in the city.
The 90 sq m portrait by street artist Irek Jasutowicz has appeared at Hyde Park Corner on the eve of the new football season.
Leeds will start in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years, when they play at Liverpool on Saturday.
The mural, to be unveiled later, bears the Bielsa quote: "A man with new ideas is a madman, until his ideas triumph."
It has been paid for by Leeds property and leisure business The Parklane Group, which said its whole senior team were "huge Leeds United fans".
image copyrightPA Media
image captionIrek Jasutowicz has painted the mural in Headingley
Managing director Naveen Ahmed said: "We felt it was only right to pay tribute to the superb style of play that Bielsa has introduced to Leeds United which has engaged so many people in the city.
"We are so thankful and really wanted to give something back to the city, players and Marcelo himself.''
Mr Jasutowicz works under the name Tank Petrol, a name inspired by his previous history of driving tanks for the Polish army.
He said: "Over the week that I have been working on the project I have seen the excitement the art is already bringing to the people of Leeds.
"I hope that this will be a landmark for years to come".
Leeds United tributes have been painted across the city over the past few years, including one in Wortley of Bielsa's face on the Christ the Redeemer statue, by Nicolas Dixon and supported by Andy McVeigh, also known as the "Burley Banksy".
Whites midfielder Mateusz Klich also created the "Champions" Elland Road mural while on a day off, with the help of artist Adam Duffield.
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe mural is to be unveiled on Friday afternoon
The Leeds United Supporters' Trust has now joined forces with Dixon, McVeigh and Duffield to create more club-themed artwork across the city.
The art is set to celebrate the legacy and heritage of the club, as well as moments from the 2019/2020 promotion-winning season.
The next one due to appear is a tribute to the late Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry, to be painted in Pudsey.
The trust is appealing for businesses to come forward offering potential gable ends to be painted around the city.
image copyright@pantsdanny
image captionAndy McVeigh - aka the "Burley Banksy" said he has painted about 40 murals in all
