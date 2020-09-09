Bradford man jailed over fatal attack after 'falling out' Published duration 38 minutes ago

A man has been jailed for killing a man who died of a serious head injury after a "falling out".

Paul McTasney, 38, was attacked on Vivien Road, Bradford, in the early hours of 9 May and later died in hospital.

Sean Holt, of Vivien Road, was jailed for three years for manslaughter after he pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to causing the death.

The court heard Holt, 31, attacked his victim in an argument, said police.

Holt had stayed at the scene and even put Mr McTasney in the recovery position, said West Yorkshire Police.

Det Ch Insp Fiona Gaffney said after the sentencing it was "a tragic case for everyone involved".

"Paul died after a simple falling out that led to violence", she added.

