Arrest after man's body found in bushes near motorway in Hunslet Published duration 58 minutes ago

image caption Police said the death was being treated as unexplained

A man has been arrested after the body of a man was found in bushes near a motorway footbridge in Leeds.

A member of the public discovered the body close to the M621 at Burton Row in Hunslet just after 16:20 BST on Tuesday.

West Yorkshire Police said a 29-year-old man was in custody in connection with the incident.

The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing, police said.

image caption A cordon is in place while forensic searches are carried out