Leeds at coronavirus 'tipping point' says health chief

Published duration 12 minutes ago

image caption Council leader Tom Riordan said "the vast majority" of people in Leeds were still "doing the right thing"

Leeds is at a "tipping point" in its response to coronavirus, according to a health chief in the city.

Victoria Eaton, the director of public health, also said if things did not improve restrictions could be placed on the city "as early as next week".

Leeds's latest seven-day infection rate was 56.1 cases per 100,000 people.

When the city was added to Public Health England's list on Friday as an "area of concern" the rate was 32.5 per 100,000.

Ms Eaton said that local restrictions were "not inevitable" if the measures being put in place take effect.

She said there were issues with "house parties and socialising when social distancing breaks down".

"The more contacts people have the more the virus spreads."

Ms Eaton added: "In Leeds and as a country we are at a tipping point and we really need to step up the responses to this virus.

"It feels like a level of complacency has kicked in and we need to address that pretty quickly."

Tom Riordan, the council's chief executive, said: "At the moment the virus is in every ward of the city so there are cases right across the board."

He said Leeds City Council was in daily contact with the government over the situation.

image caption Tom Riordan said: "We need everybody to do their bit to keep the virus level down"

Leeds currently has the second highest coronavirus infection rate in Yorkshire, behind Bradford with 74.7 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 5 September.

The leader of Bradford Council, Susan Hinchcliffe, has also urged people in that city to play their part too.

"We've all seen in the news about rising infection rates, and we all have to be very vigilant.

"Figures have risen substantially and we need to make sure we get on top of this and get the figures down", Ms Hinchcliffe said.