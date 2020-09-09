Bethany Fields stabbing: Life sentence for ex-girlfriend killing Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright West Yorkshire Police image caption Paul Crowther was described by Bethany Fields' family as "a highly dangerous, evil narcissist"

A man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death in the street has been handed a life sentence.

Paul Crowther, of Elm Way, Birstall, admitted the manslaughter by diminished responsibility of 21-year-old Bethany Fields.

Crowther, 36, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over Miss Fields' death in Huddersfield in September last year.

Following sentencing, her family said Crowther should never be released as "there can be no cure for evil".

image copyright West Yorkshire Police image caption Bethany Fields, who was studying environmental geography at the University of York, died of fatal stab wounds

Miss Fields, who worked for a charity supporting people with disabilities through music and dance, had been in a relationship with Crowther.

The court heard how she tried to help him with his longstanding mental health issues, however it became too much for her to cope with and she ended their relationship.

Following the split, Crowther saw the psychiatric liaison team at Dewsbury District Hospital on three occasions but was not detained, despite saying he wanted to attack others and kill himself.

He sent abuse and threats to a number of people, including Miss Fields who reported him to police saying she was "scared and frightened of what he will do".

On 12 September Miss Fields was helping to set up a music event at the Irish Centre on Fitzwilliam Street when she was attacked.

Det Ch Insp Heather Whoriskey said: "Crowther confronted Bethany in the street and then brutally assaulted her in what was a truly horrific attack in front of witnesses, many of whom were left traumatised.

"Despite the attempts of bystanders to save her, the savage injuries Crowther inflicted led to her passing away before any medical help could arrive."

After being taken to the police station, Crowther had conversations with himself and referred to a voice in his head he called "Osiris", which he claimed told him to carry out the attack.

image copyright West Yorkshire Police image caption Miss Fields' family said she wanted to combat climate change and had a "love of life, nature and our planet"

In a statement, Miss Fields' family said: "The immense heartbreak caused by Paul Crowther's actions is intense and will last a lifetime.

"It is heart-rending and excruciatingly painful to live every day with the knowledge that our kind-hearted, selfless, talented, intelligent young woman will never now reach her full potential."

Crowther was given a hospital order including life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years.

He will initially be treated at a mental health facility and, if necessary, will serve the remainder of his sentence in jail.

Following sentencing, the Fields family said: "Paul Crowther, we believe, is a highly dangerous, evil narcissist, capable of extreme violence.

"We firmly believe Paul Crowther will always be a danger to the public. He is a pathological liar who lacks any form of empathy.

"We are in absolutely no doubt he should never be released."