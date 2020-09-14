Manchester Arena Inquiry: Sorrell Leczkowski was 'clever and determined' Published duration 35 minutes ago

Sorrell Leczkowski was "hungry for knowledge" and dreamed of studying in New York to fulfil her ambition to become an architect, her mother said as she paid tribute.

Over the next two weeks, the relatives of the 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing will provide a personal insight into the lives of their loved ones and how their lives were changed forever.

image copyright Family handout image caption Sorrell Leczkowski had a large friendship group with many school friends

Sorrell Leczkowski, who was 14, had gone to the Manchester Arena with her family to pick up her sister who was at the concert.

The Allerton High School pupil was killed and her mother Samantha and grandmother Pauline were both seriously injured.

In a statement, her mother said she was "so precious and so perfect as a baby" and was "doted on" by her family.

She lived in north Leeds with her mother, younger sister and older brother.

She dreamed of being an architect and "was always decorating her bedroom using her crafty yet trendy skills" after watching YouTube for ideas.

She created a picture wall full of images of her many friends and family.

Her room has remained untouched since she left it.

Sorrell had a large and close friendship group with many school friends - her deputy head teacher Dave Hewitt described her friendship group as "a tree".

He said she was the "roots and trunk" and her friendships were the branches, "she held them all together and was a definite leader".

Her mother said Sorrell was "hungry for knowledge" and loved school especially maths, music, art and product design and had her heart set on enrolling on an eight-year course in architecture at Columbia University in New York.

She was "a constant presence" in the lives of her grandparents, Pauline and Michael Healey, who said they had "so many laughs together, quoting lines from funny films and TV shows".

Mr Healey said: "I still think of funny things and imagine Sorrell laughing. It breaks my heart but comforts somehow."

image copyright Family handout image caption Sorrell Leczkowski was a "very happy, positive and caring girl"

Her mother said they were a very happy family who "spent a lot of time together".

"My favourite times were when we were all in our own bedrooms, watching TV, or on the computer, but just at home together and safe," she said.

She was a "very happy, positive and caring girl" who would "light up the room as she entered singing and dancing" with a "long, fun-filled life ahead of her".

"She was never bothered for material goods and as a family we made the best memories with what we had.

"She would help me in the house and spend lots of time with her grandparents wanting to learn how to bake and cook for all of us.

"She was clever, determined and beautiful inside and out.

"I want nothing more than to have her back. She was my daughter and I was proud of her but she was my best friend. I could talk to her and trust her.

"It was me and my kids against the world and losing one of my children has killed me.

"I miss Sorrell and we want her back. I want us all to be together again. The four of us could conquer the world together and now a family is left broken."

