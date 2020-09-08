Ackworth boy starts school after lockdown hospital stay Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Stephenson family image caption Oliver, four, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January

A four-year-old boy who spent seven weeks in hospital with his father while undergoing cancer treatment during lockdown has started school.

Oliver Stephenson was unable to see his mum or brother during chemotherapy at Leeds General Infirmary.

He has now started in the reception class at Outwood Primary Academy in Ackworth, West Yorkshire.

A crowdfunding appeal has raised money for Oliver to take part in a clinical trial for a vaccine in New York.

His mum Laura said: "He was super excited this morning, as soon as he woke up he asked if he could go to school.

"He got nervous when we arrived at school and had a little cry but he was so brave and went in with the teacher.

"I can't wait to pick him up and hear all about his day."

image copyright Stephenson family image caption Oliver's mum, Laura, and brother, Alfie, were unable to visit him in hospital

Oliver has received treatment for stage four neuroblastoma after being diagnosed with the rare cancer in January.

He was admitted to hospital at the end of April for a round of high-dose chemotherapy and stem cell treatment.

His father, James, stayed with him throughout but no one else could visit because Oliver's immune system was weakened due to the chemotherapy

image caption James Stephenson (left) and his son Oliver (centre) received a round of applause as they returned home from hospital

Oliver will spend two weeks at school before going for immunotherapy, which is the last phase in his treatment.

Mrs Stephenson said: "I'm thrilled that he is well enough and also that it's landed at a point in his treatment that enables him to go."

She said the school would be following government coronavirus guidelines and that "we're confident that they're doing everything safe".

Oliver is now eligible to sign up for a trial for a vaccine aimed at reducing the chance of relapse after supporters raised £269,670 - exceeding the target of £230,000.