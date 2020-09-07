Image caption The firm has two factories in Yorkshire employing more than 700 people

Labour MP Yvette Cooper has urged the government to help after Haribo UK announced plans to cut hundreds of jobs in West Yorkshire.

German-owned sweet-maker Haribo wants to cut the jobs because of rising costs and a competitive market.

Wakefield Council said the planned loss of hundreds of jobs at a sweet factory was "very sad news".

Ms Cooper described it as "grim". The Department for Work and Pensions has been asked for a comment.

The confectionery company, which has factories in Pontefract and Castleford, confirmed that it had begun discussions with staff about proposals to "protect the long-term future of Haribo manufacturing" in the UK.

Ms Cooper, MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, said: "The news that Haribo is consulting on hundreds of job losses is grim for everyone affected.

"Haribo is a really important employer in Pontefract, with a hard-working workforce who have kept going throughout the Covid crisis, which makes it even more of a blow for the town and for everyone who works there."

Haribo employs 732 people at sites in Castleford and Pontefract, but declined to say how many jobs were likely to go.

Haribo's UK managing director, Jon Hughes, said the decision was designed to protect the firm's long-term future in Yorkshire and had not been taken lightly.

