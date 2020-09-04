Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Adam Badkin was jailed for six years at Leeds Crown Court for killing Andrew Kitson

A disqualified driver who killed a pedestrian while being pursued by police has been jailed for six years.

Adam Badkin, aged 22, of Westgate Lane, Lofthouse near Leeds hit Andrew Kitson on Leeds Road, Outwood on 9 June.

Badkin admitted causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while disqualifed at Leeds Crown Court.

West Yorkshire Police said his behaviour showed "the appalling human consequences of dangerous driving".

Det Insp Paul Conroy said Mr Kitson's family faced an "enduring life sentence."

Image caption Badkin killed Mr Kitson during a police pursuit at Outwood, near Wakefield

Mr Conroy said: "This fatal road traffic collision on Leeds Road was an absolute tragedy for Andrew's family.

"That day they lost a loving, loyal and thoughtful husband, son, uncle and brother.

'What this terrible incident so painfully illustrates is the appalling human consequences of dangerous driving,.

"Those who are responsible for committing this offence have no regard or thought that their actions will lead to innocent bystanders being killed and their families having to endure a life sentence through their loss."

West Yorkshire Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is mandatory when someone dies in a police pursuit, and an investigation has been started.

