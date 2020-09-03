Man with 'worst dangerous driving record' jailed

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Aaron Barnsley is currently on recall to prison for a previous offence

A man who took police on a high-speed chase was told by a judge he had the "worst record for dangerous driving he had ever seen".

Aaron Barnsley, 35, had been out on prison licence for two months when he was spotted in Bingley, West Yorkshire, driving a suspected stolen van.

Bradford Crown Court heard he drove at up to 70mph to evade police on the afternoon of 4 August.

Barnsley admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for 18 months.

The court heard he had gone over mini-roundabouts and passed a school in the chase.

Judge Richard Mansell QC said he had driven by the school when children could have been on the streets.

"I must say you have possibly the worst record for offences of dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified that I have ever seen," he said.

Paul Nicholson, prosecuting, said a police officer had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by the Ford van as he used a stinger device to try and stop it.

The device caused damage to the vehicle's tyres but Barnsley jumped out of the moving van and was chased by officers and arrested.

The van had cloned registration plates.

Barnsley, of Broadstone Way, Bradford, admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He had 35 previous convictions for more than 100 offences dating back to when he was 15, the court heard.

Barnsley was also again banned from driving for three years and nine months.

