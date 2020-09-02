Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Robert Wilson was brutally attacked outside the factory where he worked

A factory supervisor died after being stabbed more than 100 times by two youths with weapons including a samurai sword, a court has heard.

Robert Wilson, 53, was attacked after he asked the pair to leave the car park of a factory in Linthwaite, Huddersfield, on 16 January.

CCTV footage showed 18-year-old Kiyran Earnshaw and Luke Gaukroger, 16, attack Mr Wilson, from Birstall.

The defendants, who admit murder, are due to be sentenced later.

Peter Makepeace QC, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court the youths had been seen in the factory car park and Mr Wilson and two other colleagues went to move them on.

At one point Mr Wilson put his phone to his ear to talk to the remote security firm, and Earnshaw started shouting at him, claiming he was being filmed.

He then pulled a samurai sword from his trousers and pursued Mr Wilson as and he and his colleagues tried to get away.

Audio of the attack, caught on Mr Wilson's phone by the security company, was played in which Gaukroger, who was 15 at the time, demanded the sword at one point saying: "Pass me the shank, pass me the shank."

Image caption The attack took place in the car park of the factory

After multiple blows and kicks to Mr Wilson, Earnshaw gave the sword to Gaukroger who then also inflicted a number of severe blows before handing the sword back to Earnshaw, who inflicted more blows.

Mr Wilson died at the scene, despite efforts by police and paramedics to save him.

A post-mortem examination revealed "at least 100 sharp force injuries to the body" in the region of the head, neck and upper body.

Mr Wilson's wife, Elaine, said in her impact statement that her husband's death had been "soul-destroying".

Mrs Wilson told the defendants: "I want you to know you to have taken the life of a much respected and admired man."

She said to receive a letter from one of them saying it was "the worst night of my life" and "I'm sorry" had sickened her.

"It has shocked me to realise I have such hate," she added.

