The family of two brothers who drowned while on a trip to the Lancashire coast have paid tribute to people who tried to save them.

Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, got into difficulty after being cut off by the tide at St Annes on 15 August.

Their parents, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, thanked RNLI crews, police, coastguard and people who helped.

At the opening of an inquest the coroner said both boys had drowned.

A full inquest is expected to begin on 16 December.

The boys, who both studied at Upper Batley High School, were with their 15-year-old cousin in the sea.

He managed to swim ashore but the brothers were found dead a day later.

In a statement issued through Lancashire Constabulary the family said: "Mr and Mrs Shabbir and their family want to express their greatest thanks and appreciation to everyone that helped them that day.

"This includes the emergency services, Lytham St Annes RNLI, the Southport Lifeboat crew, the Coastguard, police on duty that day, Beth and her husband, who went into the sea to try and find their boys, other members of the public who tried to help them, staff at St Annes Travelodge and the receptionist who paid for additional family that arrived the next day to stay.

"Mr and Mrs Shabbir would also like to thank people in their community, including the schools, for their continuous support with their other children."

