Image copyright Google Image caption The bars are at the heart of The Calls area of a Leeds, which is well known for its nightlife

A group of bars in Leeds city centre has been temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for coronavirus.

The four bars, all on Call Lane, shut to customers after a member of staff contracted Covid-19.

All staff at Oporto, Jake's Bar, Neon Cactus and Power Corruption and Lies will now be tested for the virus.

The venues, which are run by Akito Bar Group, released a joint statement on Monday confirming the "precautionary measure".

The statement said: "We are working with Public Health England to follow the correct steps and a full deep-clean will be carried out in all sites."

Image copyright Google Image caption The bars, which all serve food as well as drinks, will open again "once it's safe to do so"

The bars had been open for the Bank Holiday weekend, although the worker is understood to have quarantined at home during this period.

It appears the member of staff was employed at Oporto, but isolated after having symptoms, and had not been working for the past few days while they awaited test results.

Customers of the bars will be contacted directly by NHS track and trace if they are deemed to be at risk.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.