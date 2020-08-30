Image copyright Google Image caption The blaze broke out on the fifth floor of a student accommodation block in Servia Road, Leeds

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at a student accommodation block.

Firefighters dealt with the blaze which started in a corridor on the fifth floor of Austin Hall in Servia Road, Leeds, at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.

Six people were rescued by crews and treated at the scene, the fire services said.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Det Insp James Entwistle said: "We are conducting a number of enquiries... into this clearly very serious fire which we do believe was started deliberately.

"It is very fortunate no-one was injured and that the building was not fully occupied at the time of the fire."

The arrested man is in police custody for questioning.

