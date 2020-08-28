Image copyright Google Image caption Bar rouge in Halifax has been closed because of "repeated" Covid-19 safety breaches

A bar has been forced to close after it "repeatedly" broke coronavirus safety guidelines and put "customers and staff at risk".

Bar Rouge in the centre of Halifax was ordered to close by Calderdale Council had not maintained a limit on customer numbers or social distancing.

The council said the bar would stay closed until it was "satisfied it can reopen and operate safely"

Bar Rouge has been contacted for a comment.

Calderdale Council said it had been giving advice, visiting premises, carrying out weekend patrols and responding to any complaints since pubs, restaurants and other hospitality businesses started to reopen from 4 July.

The West Yorkshire authority said: "There was a serious risk to health due to social distancing issues and a lack of controls on customer numbers.

"The bar will remain closed until the council is satisfied that it can operate safely, regular monitoring and follow-up visits will be undertaken.

"Despite the council visiting the premises over a number of weeks, giving advice on how to be Covid-secure and issuing several warnings, repeated non-compliance led to enforcement action."

Calderdale Council said it had carried out 126 inspections and issued 20 warnings and four notice of action letters across the area where "premises have persistently failed to comply with Covid-19 related legislation and guidance."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.