Man 'racially abused for not wearing face mask'

Image caption Mohammed Abubakar Qasim said he and his family had been left feeling "disturbed" by the incident

A man claims he and his family were racially abused by an ice cream parlour owner as he did not have a face mask.

Mohammed Abubakar Qasim alleges the man insulted him as he told him he was medically exempt from wearing a mask.

He said his family had been left feeling "disturbed" after the abuse at Charlotte's Ice Cream Parlour, in Dewsbury, last week.

Charlotte's have not yet responded to BBC requests for a comment, but police have confirmed they are investigating.

Mr Qasim, from Bradford, who has asthma, said: "The owner of this place asked me where my mask was and when I tried to explain to him that I'm medically exempt he started shouted and saying 'Get out of my shop'.

"When we questioned him why, he just started shouting and that's when the racial abuse came in to it.

"I can't pinpoint what the reason was, but the first thing that came to my mind was that I'm Asian."

He said his children had been left "in tears" and he has avoided going to shops since, for fear of it happening again.

Mr Qasim said he had reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police.

Inspector Chris Hughes said: "We are continuing to investigate this matter and have taken a full statement from the victim.

"I want to reiterate how seriously we treat reported incidents of racial abuse and would ask anyone who we may have not yet spoken to who can assist our enquiries to [make] contact."

