Interior shots of new release Hope Gap were shot in Leeds and Doncaster

Films shot in Yorkshire are benefiting from the delayed release of Hollywood blockbusters amid the pandemic, industry experts have said.

James Bond, Top Gun and Avatar have been delayed, leaving reopening cinemas with fewer movies to choose from.

That means smaller films shot and part-financed in Yorkshire are getting more big-screen releases.

The chance for them to be seen by cinema audiences is "pretty amazing", says film backer Screen Yorkshire.

Craig Shurn, from cinema chain The Light Cinemas, said: "Films being pushed back or being put straight onto exclusive video-on-demand has given us the opportunity to diversify and explore other types of content that we may not have usually shown."

The chain recently started showing new British film Hope Gap, which is filmed in Leeds and Doncaster.

Image copyright Classified Films/Screen Yorkshire Image caption Official Secrets, featuring Keira Knightley, was part-filmed in Bradford

Part financed by Screen Yorkshire, the film is one of a number of productions being released while blockbusters are being delayed.

Screen Yorkshire has been working with filmmakers since 2003, helping to fund films and TV shows including BBC TV hit Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders and Official Secrets.

"To be able to have those opportunities to get films like Hope Gap seen by audiences in cinemas at this time is pretty amazing," said Caroline Cooper Charles, head of creative at Screen Yorkshire.

Older audiences 'uncomfortable'

The film is being distributed by Curzon, and is appearing in cinemas as well as on its on-demand service.

"Some audiences will still feel uncomfortable with going to the cinema, especially for older audiences," Ms Cooper Charles said.

"They've got the opportunity to see something like Hope Gap at home, but also to be able to see it at somewhere like The Light, that's brilliant. It can only serve audiences well, I think."

Another upcoming Screen Yorkshire film, due to have its world premiere at the 2020 Venice Film Festival this week, is The Duke staring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren.

Filmed in Leeds and Bradford, it also received investment from Screen Yorkshire's Yorkshire Content Fund.

