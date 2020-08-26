Image caption Six men were mowed down on Bradford Road in Cleckheaton after a dispute at a Christmas party

A sweet factory worker who drove his car at a group of colleagues after he was punched at a Christmas party has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Andrew Wrigglesworth, 50, became enraged and used his car as weapon against the men, "knocking them over like bowling pins", prosecutors said.

He mowed down six co-workers in the attack in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, on 22 December last year.

Jurors at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty on six attempted murder counts.

'Lucky no-one killed'

Tariq Bostan, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said Wrigglesworth had been involved in scuffle at the party venue - a working men's club in the town.

After being punched he got in his car and mounted the pavement on Bradford Road, Mr Bostan said.

Wrigglesworth fled the scene at high speed with a shattered windscreen, leaving five of his victims knocked unconscious and another with serious injuries.

"It is only by great good fortune that no lives were lost that night," said senior prosecutor Mr Bostan.

"It could all too easily have ended in absolute tragedy."

Wrigglesworth, of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, is due to be sentenced on 2 October.

