Niagara Falls lit up in Leeds United club colours

Image copyright Kenny Donnison Image caption Video footage of the event on 24 August has gone viral

A Leeds United fan turned Niagara Falls yellow, white and blue to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Kenny Donnison persuaded the mayor of the Canadian city to project the team's colours on to the giant tourist attraction on Monday.

He said he was put up to the stunt by his work colleague Andrew Bowden who is a lifelong Leeds United supporter.

The pair were inspired by Leeds fans in Brisbane, Australia who lit up one of the city's bridges.

'Fun idea'

"I thought with Andy how can we keep the ball going," he said.

"I do live in Niagara Falls and we do have a light show quite often at the falls, so I approached the mayor with the idea.

"He thought it was a great idea. He thought it was a fun idea," Mr Donnison said.

The Canadian became a Whites fan a couple of years ago after seeing his workmate's enthusiasm for the Yorkshire side.

The light show on the 2,700ft (820m) wide Horseshoe Falls lasted for about 20 minutes.

'Pretty cool'

Video footage of the event has gone viral and Mr Donnison, said the response had been "absolutely brilliant", apart from negative comments from supporters of "one particular Manchester club".

He said a Manchester United fan had claimed it was merely a coincidence the falls happened to be Leeds' colours.

"To the Manchester United fans I'd just like to say a couple of things.

"Number one, they've got to admit this is pretty cool.

"Secondly, if the Manchester United fans can come up with something as imaginative and something as fun as this I'll acknowledge it and I'll applaud them as well."

Leeds United clinched promotion last month following a 16-year absence from the top division.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.