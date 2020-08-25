Image caption West Yorkshire Police said about 300 people attended the unlicensed event in Deighton on Saturday

Two men have been arrested in connection with an illegal rave in Huddersfield.

The unlicensed event took place on Saturday night in Deighton and was attended by about 300 people, West Yorkshire Police said.

The force said "missiles" were thrown at officers as crowds were dispersed and sound equipment seized.

The men, aged 29 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of breaching coronavirus legislation on public gatherings.

Both remain in custody for questioning.

From Friday, police in England will be able to fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people such as raves up to £10,000.