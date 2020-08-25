Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Mark Spence was in the bedroom of the property at the time of the incident

A football club has paid tribute to a "lifelong fan" who died in a roof collapse.

Mark Spence, 47, was fatally injured by falling debris when a neighbour's chimney toppled onto a house in Knight's Fold, Bradford, on Sunday.

He was in a bedroom of the property with a 28-year-old woman who was seriously injured, police said.

Bradford City FC led tributes to avid supporter Mr Spence, and said it was "devastated" by news of his death.

Local newspaper The Telegraph and Argus has also opened an online book of condolences for people to leave tributes.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later.

Officials said they were working to establish the cause of the collapse of the chimney

Det Ch Insp Vanessa Rolfe, from West Yorkshire Police, said the force continued to work with the Health and Safety Executive and other experts to determine what caused the collapse.

In a statement, Bradford Council said: "We've arranged for a contractor to make the property safe and it has now been boarded up and fenced off.

"People living in unaffected properties will be able to return home."

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected," it added.

