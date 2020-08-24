A police officer asked a woman for sex and suggested she arranged a "threesome" after meeting her while on duty, a misconduct hearing has heard.

PC Darren Booth is said to have propositioned the woman while he and a colleague responded to reports of anti-social behaviour in Castleford in 2019.

The woman claims PC Booth, of West Yorkshire Police, began flirting with her before saying he wanted to "meet up on a regular basis to have sex".

PC Booth denies the allegations.

The misconduct hearing was told PC Booth and a colleague met the woman, known as Miss A, and her friend, Miss B, when they were dispatched to Castleford town centre on 7 March last year.

Both women were part of a group of habitual street drinkers and drug users, the panel heard.

Miss A told the hearing PC Booth propositioned her as Miss B was being interviewed by his colleague.

"He was asking to meet up with me that night when he finished his shift," she said

"He basically said he wanted to meet up on a regular basis for sex and if you can get someone else involved it would be even better."

'Set up'

She said she agreed to meet PC Booth that night but had reported the meeting to police via the 101 number because she wanted him to be caught.

She said when he came to her flat in Glasshoughton he made further inappropriate comments and asked her for a kiss before officers arrived to escort him away.

Claire Watson, on behalf of West Yorkshire Police professional standards department, said, Miss A had been "shocked and disgusted" by PC Booth.

She added that if proved, PC Booth's behaviour would have "brought discredit on the police service".

Nicholas Walker, representing PC Booth, said to Miss A: "You set this officer up."

She said: "Why would I want to set a copper up?

"He needed to be caught."

The panel was told Miss A has a criminal record dating back more than 16 years featuring 56 separate offences, relating to 27 incidents, including one for assaulting a police officer.

PC Booth denies any inappropriate conduct and says he did not proposition Miss A.

He says he went to her flat to get intelligence on counterfeit cigarettes and wanted men.

The hearing continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.