Glenn Smith died after being attacked at his home in Armley

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man in Leeds.

Glenn Smith, 47, died after being attacked at his home in Whingate Avenue, Armley, on 20 August.

John Greechan, 37, of Highthorne Grove, Armley, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court later.

Two other men, Jack Horsley, 28, and Sean McLeary, 27, both from Armley, have been charged with a public order offence in relation to the incident.

Both men have been bailed to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court next month.

West Yorkshire Police said three other men aged 37, 36 and 25 who were also arrested have been released without charge.

