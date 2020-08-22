Image copyright PA Media Image caption The incident affected Flight 2501 which left Leeds Bradford Airport at about 15:05 BST

A flight carrying holidaymakers had to make an unscheduled landing after hitting birds during take-off.

Ryanair said the flight was leaving Leeds for Pisa, Italy, on Friday when there was a "minor bird strike".

The plane was diverted to Manchester where it landed normally. Customers were transferred to a replacement aircraft which left later that day.

Ryanair apologised for the diversion and delay, "which was entirely beyond our control".

Collisions between birds and planes are a common occurrence in aviation, with thousands reported every year in the US alone.

However, they rarely result in serious accidents or cause major damage to the aircraft.

