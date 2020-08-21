Image caption Police searched a recycling centre on Thursday in the area where the baby was found

A newborn baby found dead in Bradford was likely to have been stillborn, police have said.

The girl, wrapped in a pink towel featuring the island of Fuerteventura, was found on Thursday on Bowling Back Lane.

Officers said test had taken place and they believed the child may have resulted from a concealed pregnancy.

The force said it was actively trying to trace the mother who may need urgent medical attention.

Sara Hollins, head of midwifery at Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said all the agencies involved were concerned for the mother's welfare.

She added: "Because of the nature and circumstances of the birth, we consider that the mother will be highly likely to have physical complications that require urgent medical care.

"She will also be experiencing significant emotional distress."

Police previously said the mother was likely to be from the Bradford area, and have urged her or a family member to contact them.

