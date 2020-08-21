Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Glenn Smith died a "sudden and violent death" at a property in Armley, Leeds, police said

Detectives investigating the "sudden and violent" death of a man have arrested three more men over the killing.

Police said the victim, identified as Glenn Smith, 47, was attacked at a property in Whingate Avenue, Armley, Leeds, in the early hours of Thursday.

Two men, aged 28 and 37, were arrested by detectives on Friday morning

In the early afternoon three more men aged 25, 27 and 37 years old were arrested by police.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

West Yorkshire Police said five men had now been arrested over Mr Smith's death in Armley, Leeds

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said: "Glenn's family are devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances and we have specialist officers supporting them at this difficult time.

"Although initial suggestions were that Glenn was assaulted during a disturbance involving a group of youths, we are now satisfied that the suspects are all adults.

"We believe they are known to the victim and that there is no link to any previous incidents involving the victim or in the area generally."

