Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Glenn Smith died a "sudden and violent death" at a property in Armley, Leeds, police said

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives investigating the "sudden and violent" death of a man.

Police said the victim, identified as Glenn Smith, 47, was attacked at a property in Whingate Avenue, Armley, Leeds, in the early hours of Thursday.

Police were called at about 04:10 BST by paramedics treating Mr Smith, who died at the scene.

Two men, aged 28 and 37, have been arrested by detectives.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Image copyright Google Image caption West Yorkshire Police said two men had been arrested over Mr Smith's death in Armley, Leeds

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said: "Glenn's family are devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances and we have specialist officers supporting them at this difficult time.

"Our investigation is progressing and we have arrested two men this morning on suspicion of murder.

"Although initial suggestions were that Glenn was assaulted during a disturbance involving a groups of youths, we are now satisfied that the suspects are all adults.

"We believe they are known to the victim and that there is no link to any previous incidents involving the victim or in the area generally."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.