The body of a baby wrapped in a beach towel has been found on a street in Bradford.

The child, believed to be a newborn, was wrapped in a pink towel which depicted the island of Fuerteventura, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said the infant, whose gender has not been confirmed, was found on Bowling Back Lane.

The force said it was working to locate the baby's mother to ensure she received care and support.

Sara Hollins, head of midwifery for Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Our main priority is to find the mum of the baby as we are concerned for her wellbeing and want to ensure she gets the appropriate medical care and support

"We are urging mum or any friends of mum to call the police.

"Mum is likely to be from the Bradford area."

