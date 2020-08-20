Image caption Hassan Ahmed has insisted he was not trying to resist arrest

A police watchdog is investigating an officer after footage emerged of a man being physically restrained around the neck during an arrest.

A video of the arrest, shared on social media, shows Hassan Ahmed being held on the ground with an arm around his neck.

The 27-year-old, from Halifax, has since been released under investigation and said he was not resisting arrest.

The officer involved has been suspended and the Independent Office for Police Conduct wants to speak to witnesses.

Speaking to the BBC Mr Ahmed said: "I was afraid for my life, I thought 'that's it, he's going to end up killing me'.

He said the arrest came after he was called to the area by a family member and became involved in an argument with a man that Mr Ahmed has admitted punching.

During the video, a voice can be heard saying "chill out or I'll choke you out, chill out or you're going to sleep".

"The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is to investigate the actions of West Yorkshire Police officers following the arrest of a man in Halifax on 16 August," it said.

"After receiving a voluntary referral from the force, the IOPC is now independently investigating the incident."

It said it would like to speak to anyone who might have been in the area and seen or heard anything at about 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Image caption Protesters gathered earlier and marched in front of Halifax police station

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: "We can understand why the images circulated have caused considerable public concern and we would like to reassure members of the community that we have taken the decision to independently investigate this incident after West Yorkshire Police made a voluntary referral to us."

