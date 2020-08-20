Image caption Bethan (left) and Martha (right) said the last week had been an extremely anxious time for both of them

Two sisters have shared very different experiences when receiving their A-level and GCSE grades.

Bethan Edwards, 16, from Bradford, was relieved to receive the GCSE grades she hoped for, but her sister Martha faced disappointment a week ago.

The 18-year-old found her A-level grades were lower than predicted after they were downgraded by exams regulator Ofqual.

She said that had left her angry and upset and worried for her future.

"I found out my centre-assessed grades, what my teacher's had given me, were AAB, but then the results I was given were ABC," she said.

About 40% of A-level results were downgraded by exams regulator Ofqual, which used a formula based on schools' prior grades.

The government has since announced a U-turn with all students being given the grades estimated by their teachers unless the computer algorithm gave a higher grade.

But for Martha the initial grades she was awarded meant both her university choices rejected her and she is waiting to see if she will receive a place.

As head girl of St Bede's and St Joseph's Catholic School in Heaton, Bradford, Martha wrote an open letter to the education secretary, which was widely-shared on social media, highlighting her concerns.

Image caption Results day for Bethan (left) proved a happier occasion than it was for Martha (right)

The government U-turn on Monday also applied to GCSE results, which meant Bethan received the grades she expected.

"I've been so nervous for her," Martha said.

"It's just been really anxiety-inducing," Bethan said.

"I've done well and I've achieved what I believe I would have done in the actual exams, so I'm really relieved."

