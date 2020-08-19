Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Robert Taylor died in HMP Armley in Leeds days on Monday

An ex-school chaplain jailed for raping and sexually abusing children he was fostering has died days after being sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison.

Robert Taylor, 52, carried out the abuse at his home in Bradford, the city's crown court heard.

In sentencing him on 12 August, Judge Jonathan Rose told Taylor his crimes were "disgusting perverted behaviour".

The Ministry of Justice confirmed the death at HMP Armley in Leeds but offered no further explanation.

A statement said: "HMP Leeds prisoner Robert Taylor died on 17 August and the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed."

The defendant admitted 17 counts of sex offences against children, including six rapes.

Judge Rose told him he had engaged in "degrading, humiliating behaviour" and he would be on the sex offenders register for life.

The court heard Taylor had been arrested after he went to a Bradford police station and admitted his offending history, despite the fact there had been no complaint and no evidence.

