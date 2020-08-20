Image copyright Google Image caption West Yorkshire Police said initial inquiries suggested a group of youths were involved in the attack

A man who died at a house in Leeds is thought to have been attacked by a gang of youths, police have said.

The victim, who in his 40s and has not been named, was assaulted at an address on Whingate Avenue in Armley.

Police were called at about 04:10 BST by paramedics treating the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as murder and officers said "initial inquiries suggest the man was assaulted by a group of youths who left the scene".

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are "working to reassure the community who will be understandably concerned"

Det Ch Insp Tony Nicholson said: "Our inquiries are at a very early stage and we are very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the group of youths involved in the area or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers.

