The new Morrisons on Amazon service is now available to customers in Leeds

Shoppers will be able to order their groceries on Amazon and have them delivered the same day, as part of a new scheme being trialled.

Products will be picked from Morrisons stores as part of the trial in Leeds.

Morrisons said customers would be able to get their full weekly food shop from the online retail giant for the first time.

However, only people who pay for an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to benefit from the service.

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, said the Morrison on Amazon scheme would offer "increased visibility" for the supermarket and "an even greater choice for our customers".

Some Morrisons products had already been made available for same-day delivery to Amazon Prime customers in major cities across the UK.

However, the supermarket, which has its HQ in Bradford, is now growing its partnership with Jeff Bezos' company with the launch of a dedicated page especially for its products.

Shoppers will have the option to book two-hour slots for same-day delivery.

Morrisons chief executive David Potts said the scheme "will give more and more customers the option of receiving Morrisons groceries straight to their doorstep, including freshly prepared products".



Morrisons also operates a grocery delivery business directly through its own website, which is fulfilled through a distribution deal with Ocado, as well as an on-demand delivery service launched with Deliveroo in April.

In recent months, Amazon has been ramping up its online grocery service with the aim of serving millions of shoppers across the UK by the end of 2020.

Online food sales have almost doubled during the pandemic with grocers struggling to keep up with demand.

