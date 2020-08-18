Image copyright Truth Image caption The bar remains open after a deep clean

Eight members of staff at a bar in Wakefield have tested positive for coronavirus.

Truth, on Westgate, asked all its staff to take a test after one person showed symptoms last week.

A spokesman said the bar had been deep cleaned and remained open, and anyone who had been in contact with the staff affected was isolating for 14 days.

A pub in nearby Pontefract has also confirmed two cases among its staff, and has temporarily closed.

Wakefield Council said it was working with Public Health England to manage the outbreak at Truth, which only opened on 4 July.

Director of public health Anna Hartley said: "We are aware eight cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at Truth bar in Wakefield.

"The business is working closely with us, alongside Public Health England, to take swift action to help limit any further potential spread.

"If anyone is concerned or displaying symptoms - of a high temperature, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste - please self-isolate as soon as possible and get a test.

"Anyone deemed a close contact of one of the positive cases will be contacted via the NHS test and trace programme and advised to self-isolate and get tested."

The Ponty Tavern, on Cornmarket, confirmed two members of staff had tested positive, writing on Facebook it had closed pending advice from public health officials.

It said anyone who visited between 20:00 BST on 14 August and 02:00 on 15 August should be contacted by track and trace officials shortly.

Anyone displaying symptoms should book a Covid-19 test, it added.

