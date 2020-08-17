Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Yusuf Kara and Ashraf Khan were jailed at Leeds Crown Court in December 2019

A drug dealer caught with heroin with an estimated street value of £3m has been ordered to repay nearly £137,000.

Yusuf Kara, 31, was jailed for 10 years and four months after police found 56kg of heroin hidden inside bags and suitcases at his home address.

Leeds Crown Court heard Kara, formerly of Scott Hall Road, Leeds, made more than £1m selling drugs before he was caught and jailed in 2019.

On Friday, he was told to pay £136,907 or face a further 18 months in jail.

The court also ordered that two cars and a phone running the top-secret communications system, EncroChat, be seized and destroyed.

Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Police found heroin with a street value of about £3m hidden in suitcases and bags at Kara's house

Kara was arrested in October 2019 when he was seen taking a bin bag full of cash from the boot of his car and putting it into a van being driven by Ashraf Khan.

When police searched the van they found about £130,000 in cash hidden under a false floor in Khan's van, followed by heroin in bags and suitcases in Kara's house.

Kara later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and money laundering.

Khan, 31, formerly of Spring Place, Bradford, admitted money laundering and was jailed for two years and four months.

On Friday, he was ordered to repay £2,669.69.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.