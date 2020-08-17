Image copyright PA Media Image caption "People's football knowledge [in Sierra Leone] revolves around the Premier League", Ben Whitelaw said

Newly-promoted Leeds United could gain more supporters in Sierra Leone after a scheme was launched for the club's fans to send football shirts to the country.

A Leeds fan carried out an informal survey of people wearing football shirts in the country's capital and did not see a single one from his team.

Ben Whitelaw recently moved to the west African country and hopes fellow supporters will donate used shirts.

"I am interested in sharing my love for Leeds", he said.

Mr Whitelaw, a freelance journalist, moved to Freetown in March with his partner Dr Olivia Farrant, who is an infectious diseases doctor.

Image copyright Ben Whitelaw Image caption Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown, was founded as a home for repatriated former slaves in 1787

Spotting Leeds shirts was "a project to keep me busy, I kept a note on my phone of football shirts I saw", Mr Whitelaw said.

"I wear my Leeds shirt in the city and I expected to see a couple of others, so I want to bring Leeds to Freetown," he said.

The unofficial Freetown football shirt league

Image copyright Ben Whitelaw

The top three teams spotted were:

Manchester United - 117 Arsenal - 106 Barcelona - 92

In all Mr Whitelaw listed 591 people wearing shirts from 51 different teams or countries, including Argentina, Athletico Madrid, Marseille, Poland and Swindon Town.

Nobody he saw was wearing a Leeds United shirt.

Mr Whitelaw, who is a life-long fan despite being born in Watford, said he already had about 50 people on Twitter around the world pledging to donate Leeds United gear.

"Sierra Leone is one of the most deprived countries in the world, getting shirts is not easy for people in the country when faced with getting food and electricity," he said.

Currently in England, he plans to return to Sierra Leone in early September and distribute any shirts received.

Mr Whitelaw said he had not approached Leeds United for help as he favoured "as they say in Sierra Leone - a 'small, small' approach for now".

With his favourite team now in the Premier League he said he was looking forward to more exposure for the club and the chance to support on TV from 7,000 miles (11,300km) away.

