Image caption The lifeboat was launched on Saturday evening and was out again on Sunday morning looking for the missing teenagers

A lifeboat and helicopter have resumed a search for two teenagers who were last seen in the sea near Lytham St Annes in Lancashire.

The coastguard, RNLI and police were called to reports of three youths in difficulty in the water near St Annes Pier just before 19:00 BST on Saturday.

A third boy, aged 15, managed to swim ashore and was treated for hypothermia.

The 16-year-old boy and a man aged 18, both from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire, are still missing.

Lancashire Police said the searches by HM Coastguard and the RNLI continued well into Saturday night and the force's helicopter was joining the search in daylight.

In a statement the force said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the missing man and boy who are from Dewsbury."

Image caption Crew searched late into the night for the men and resumed their efforts on Sunday

