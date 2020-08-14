Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Debs Harkins said infection rates in parts of Halifax were "amongst the very highest in the country"

Coronavirus infections in parts of Calderdale are "amongst the very highest in the country", its director of public health has said

Debs Harkins said cases were "increasing faster" than other parts of Yorkshire.

Public Health England figures show 104 cases in the week ending 8 August, an increase of 21 compared with the previous week.

The area is planning to launch a local test and trace service.

Ms Harkins, who has been in the role since April, said dealing with the outbreak had been "some of the hardest times in my 30 years working in public health".

She said it was more difficult than when she was forced to work in a hospital isolation room while being treated for an aggressive form of leukaemia.

In an online post, she called on the community to help reduce the infection rates.

"When we look at the trends in confirmed cases in Calderdale, it's clear that too many restrictions were lifted too quickly," she said.

"In parts of Halifax particularly, the infection rates are amongst the very highest in the country."

She added: "There's no evidence at all that these higher rates are because people in Calderdale are less likely to observe social distancing than people in other areas of the country; in fact, the opposite is true."

Calderdale is one of a number of local authorities in England subject to restrictions which ban members of two different households from mixing.

Ms Harkins said police and the council would "take enforcement action" against organisations breaching the regulations.

A locally-run test and trace system is to be introduced on Friday. The system will track people who have come into contact with Covid-19 cases who have not been reached by the national service within 48 hours.

