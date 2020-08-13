Image caption A pedestrian was struck and died at Outwood, near Wakefield

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was fatally hit amid a police chase.

He was struck on Leeds Road, Outwood, near Wakefield, on 9 June.

The car was being pursued by a marked police vehicle after the driver had allegedly failed to stop, West Yorkshire Police said.

Adam Badkin, 22, of Lofthouse, near Leeds, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 14 August.

He has also been charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

West Yorkshire Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the crash and an investigation has been started.

