Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Robert Taylor walking into a police station an admitted sexually abusing children who were in his care

An ex-school chaplain has been jailed for raping and sexually abusing children he was fostering at his home.

Robert Taylor, 52, carried out the abuse at his Bradford home without his family knowing, the city's crown court heard.

Judge Jonathan Rose described Taylor as a danger who committed "disgusting, perverted behaviour".

The defendant admitted 17 counts of sex offences including six rapes and was jailed for nearly 15 years.

Judge Rose told him he had engaged in "degrading, humiliating behaviour" and he would be on the sex offenders register for life.

The court heard Taylor had been arrested after he went to a Bradford police station and admitted his offending history, despite the fact there had been no complaint and no evidence.

In some cases he committed offences while his wife and children, along with the parents of the foster children, were in the house.

Judge Rose said neither Taylor's wife, his children or the original parents of the children had any idea of his behaviour.

Parents of some of those children affected told the court they were in a "state of profound shock" and the "deception and betrayal was unbelievable".

In mitigation, Alasdair Campbell said Taylor "expresses sincere apologies and remorse to the parents and children."

