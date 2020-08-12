Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police said Basit Hussain was a "very dangerous man"

A man who repeatedly stabbed a woman following a disagreement on social media has been jailed for 17 years.

Basit Hussain, 25, attacked the woman on a street in Bradford, stabbing her in the back, neck and arms.

He targeted her hours after the social media argument, leaving her in a life-threatening condition, the city's crown court heard.

Hussain, of Woolcombers Way, Bradford, had admitted grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Det Con Glen Doran, of Bradford District CID, described him as a "very dangerous man".

