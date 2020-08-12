Image copyright Google Image caption The workers are based at Buy It Direct's office at the Trident Business Park in Huddersfield

Eight workers at an online electrical retail company in Huddersfield have tested positive for Covid-19.

Kirklees Council said the office workers had been sent home following the outbreak at Buy It Direct, which is based at the Trident Business Park.

But warehouse staff were "continuing to operate under ongoing safety protocols in line with government guidance", it said.

The authority said the risk to residents was "very low".

The company has been approached for a comment.

In a statement, the council added: "Public health officials are working with Buy It Direct to advise on any further action that needs to be taken."

This is the latest in a series of companies in the Kirklees area to be hit by a Covid-19 outbreak in recent weeks.

Last month, outbreaks were reported at bed factories in Liversedge, Ossett and Batley.

At the time, the authority, which worked to tackle two of the outbreaks, said: "With the bed factories, it's less about the industry itself and more about working in a factory setting."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.