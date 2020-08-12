Image copyright Google Image caption The car hit the boy on Manchester Road in Bradford

A seven-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Bradford.

A black Toyota Auris estate hit the child as it drove along Manchester Road, close to the junction with St Stephens Road, at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary but died later as a result of his injuries, police said.

The male driver, 29, from Bradford, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Yorkshire Police said officers are investigating to establish the full circumstances of the crash and are supporting the families of those involved.

The force has also asked witnesses and anyone who might have dash-cam footage to contact them.

