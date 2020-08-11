Image copyright Google Image caption The factory is in Kirklees where local lockdown restrictions have been tightened after a spike in Covid-19 cases

Three workers at a textile firm in West Yorkshire have tested positive for coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

The staff members are all night shift workers at the Camira Fabrics site at Meltham Mills, Huddersfield.

They are all recovering at home, said a joint statement from the firm, Kirklees Council and Public Health England.

The company had taken a number of precautionary measures, including deep-cleaning all machinery and common areas, the statement added.

The other night shift workers - about 15 people - have been asked to self-isolate for the next two weeks and will be offered testing at a mobile unit on site.

Several people have already been tested, with no further positive cases reported so far, the statement said.

Anyone else who may have come into contact with the affected people outside the premises will be followed up by NHS Test and Trace and they may be advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

The company will continue to operate as normal during the daytime and the risk to local residents from this outbreak is "very low", the statement said.

Conservative MP Jason McCartney said he had been briefed by the local Director of Public Health about the cases at Camira Fabrics which is in his Colne Valley constituency.

