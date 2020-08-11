Image copyright Bradford Park Avenue Image caption Adam Nowakowski has spent two seasons at Bradford Park Avenue

In a world of multi-million pound footballers one player has shown "incredible generosity" to his club by agreeing to play for just £1 a week.

Adam Nowakowski has signed the cut-price deal with Bradford Park Avenue in the National League North, where players can earn about £400 a week.

The player, who will also cover his own travel costs, said he wanted to "give something back" to non-league football.

The club said he had gone "above and beyond" in his commitment to the side.

Mr Nowakowski, who juggles his playing career with a full time job as a sales executive for a food company, said he came up with the idea after working from home during the pandemic.

"There's lots of businesses in tricky situations," he said.

"So I thought it was my time to give something back to a club that's close to my heart in Bradford with a lot of my family from there.

"The pandemic means that there lots of financial unknowns this season, not just for the Avenue but all non league clubs, so I decided to offer to sign for the club on £1 per week to help support the club during this difficult period."

'Best value player'

The National League North 2019/20 season was abandoned in April following the coronavirus outbreak, with Bradford Park Avenue bottom of the table.

The 2020/21 season is expected to begin in October but there will be limits on the number of fans attending, something the club says this will have a big impact on revenue.

In a statement the side said: "The current pandemic could affect our ability to generate income on match days through stadium attendance limits, club house revenues, reduced numbers of away fans wanting to travel, plus raffle and programme income."

The club added that in those circumstances Mr Nowakowski's "act of selflessness" would make him "the best value for money player in any league in the country".

Bradford Park Avenue spent 62 years in the football league, including a spell in the old First Division, before being relegated out of the league in 1970 and eventually going out of business in 1974.

The club was reformed in 1988 and now plays in the sixth tier of the English football leagues.

