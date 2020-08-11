Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Lee Hirst was jailed for attacking a man and a previous robbery

A "drunken lout" who laughed after punching a man unconscious has been jailed for five years.

Lee Hirst, 30, left his victim with a fractured skull after felling him with a single punch in Bradford in May 2019.

Bradford Crown Court heard that at the time of the attack Hirst was on bail for a violent robbery in 2018.

Hirst, of Strensall Green, Buttershaw, admitted the offences and was jailed for 30 months for unlawful wounding and another 30 months for the robbery.

The sentences are to run consecutively.

Prosecutor Maryam Ahmad said the complainant and a female friend had been walking to a shop on Strensall Green when Hirst shouted a vulgar remark towards the woman from his flat window.

After coming onto the street Hirst punched the complainant in the face, knocking him unconscious, and was then seen laughing.

Ms Ahmad said the victim was unconscious for about five minutes and when he was treated in hospital was found to have suffered a fractured skull.

The court heard Hirst had previous convictions for robbery and wounding.

Hirst's barrister Imran Khan told Judge Jonathan Rose that his client was "absolutely devastated" by his actions.

During the robbery Hirst had attacked a man he had met up with on a dating website.

The judge said the robbery had been motivated by greed and the street attack had been "unprovoked, drunken, drugged-up loutish behaviour".

"You could so easily have been facing an allegation of manslaughter before the court for what you did," the judge told Hirst over a video link to HMP Leeds.

